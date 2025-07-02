Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Funding the Force, Optimizing Capabilities, Defending the Homeland

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Louis Koconis 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Department of the Air Force leaders testify before a Senate defense subcommittee on the 2026 fiscal year budget, prioritizing defending the homeland and bolstering defenses in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 13:27
    Video ID: 968830
    VIRIN: 250702-F-XD815-1002
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    This work, Around the Air Force: Funding the Force, Optimizing Capabilities, Defending the Homeland, by TSgt Louis Koconis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    af, air force, ataf, around the air force, aftv ,

