In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Department of the Air Force leaders testify before a Senate defense subcommittee on the 2026 fiscal year budget, prioritizing defending the homeland and bolstering defenses in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968830
|VIRIN:
|250702-F-XD815-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111111910
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: Funding the Force, Optimizing Capabilities, Defending the Homeland, by TSgt Louis Koconis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.