Illinois Guard medical team builds combat care readiness with Polish forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968819" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Illinois Army National Guard trained alongside their partner nation of Poland June 1–15. A four-person medical team from Charlie Company, 634th Brigade Support Battalion, worked with Poland’s Territorial Defence Forces to advise on combat casualty care techniques. Integrated with Polish instructors, the training emphasized decision-making, casualty evacuation, and the realities of battlefield medicine. Through hands-on experience with multiple evacuation methods and a culminating mission involving simulated combat, the exchange strengthened interoperability and trust—key outcomes of the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)