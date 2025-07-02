Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois Guard medical team builds combat care readiness with Polish forces

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Illinois Army National Guard trained alongside their partner nation of Poland June 1–15. A four-person medical team from Charlie Company, 634th Brigade Support Battalion, worked with Poland’s Territorial Defence Forces to advise on combat casualty care techniques. Integrated with Polish instructors, the training emphasized decision-making, casualty evacuation, and the realities of battlefield medicine. Through hands-on experience with multiple evacuation methods and a culminating mission involving simulated combat, the exchange strengthened interoperability and trust—key outcomes of the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 12:45
    Location: US

    Poland
    TCCC
    Illinois National Guard
    SPP
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard

