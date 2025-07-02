A wagon pulled by the famous Clydesdales trots through Pine View Campground on June 29, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was part of a special event for the Fort McCoy community and campers at the campground, plus others. Hundreds of people took part to witness the horses and wagon parade through the campground. (Video by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
U.S. Army Reserve 88th Readiness Division Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center Pine View Campground Fort McCoy MWR Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce Monroe County Herald La Crosse Tribune News 8 Now / News 8000 News 3 Now / Channel 3000 News 9 WAOW U.S. Army Materiel Command
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 12:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968812
|VIRIN:
|250629-A-OK556-7391
|Filename:
|DOD_111111728
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Famous Clydesdales hold special event at Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground, Part 2, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.