    Famous Clydesdales hold special event at Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground, Part 2

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A wagon pulled by the famous Clydesdales trots through Pine View Campground on June 29, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was part of a special event for the Fort McCoy community and campers at the campground, plus others. Hundreds of people took part to witness the horses and wagon parade through the campground. (Video by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    U.S. Army Reserve 88th Readiness Division Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center Pine View Campground Fort McCoy MWR Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce Monroe County Herald La Crosse Tribune News 8 Now / News 8000 News 3 Now / Channel 3000 News 9 WAOW U.S. Army Materiel Command

