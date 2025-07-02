COLÓN, Panama (June 28, 2025) Surgeons aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) perform surgeries on Panamanian patients during Continuing Promise 2025 in Colón, Panama, June 28,
2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968809
|VIRIN:
|250628-A-LS473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111111699
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|COLON, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 Surgeries Aboard Comfort, by CPL William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
