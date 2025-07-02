Famous Clydesdales hold special event at Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground, Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A wagon pulled by the famous Clydesdales is set up to trot through Pine View Campground on June 29, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was part of a special event for the Fort McCoy community and campers at the campground, plus others. Hundreds of people took part to witness the horses and wagon parade through the campground. (Video by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)