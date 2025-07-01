Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Independence Day Celebration

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Jerry Duenes 

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    A cinematic tribute to the spirit of America — past and present. Honoring 248 years of courage, unity, and freedom, this piece reflects on the legacy we share and the fire that still drives us forward. Happy Independence Day.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 11:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US

    Corpus Chiristi
    Corpus Christi Army Depot
    WEARECCAD
    Independence Day

