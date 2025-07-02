Biodynamics Lab Partnerships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Biodynamics Lab's mission over the last 5 decades, has been to partner with government agencies, academia, industry, and international allies to understand the biomechanics of injury and advance the safety of military personnel through research, development, test, and evaluation. By working together to solve tough challenges, AFRL’s partners help to create future capabilities for our national defense in a secure laboratory environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)