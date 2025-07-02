Biodynamics Lab Partnerships

The Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Biodynamics Lab's mission over the last 5 decades, has been to partner with government agencies, academia, industry, and international allies to understand the biomechanics of injury and advance the safety of military personnel through research, development, test, and evaluation. By working together to solve tough challenges, AFRL’s partners help to create future capabilities for our national defense in a secure laboratory environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|07.02.2025
|07.02.2025 13:17
|Video Productions
|968803
|250702-F-F3963-1001
|254004
|DOD_111111530
|00:02:48
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, US
|0
|0
