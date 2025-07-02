Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biodynamics Lab Partnerships

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Biodynamics Lab's mission over the last 5 decades, has been to partner with government agencies, academia, industry, and international allies to understand the biomechanics of injury and advance the safety of military personnel through research, development, test, and evaluation. By working together to solve tough challenges, AFRL’s partners help to create future capabilities for our national defense in a secure laboratory environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, US

    AFRL
    USAF
    2025
    Biodynamics Laboratory
    Research & Technology
    Partner & Allies

