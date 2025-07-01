278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Honors Independence Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968801" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment celebrate the Fourth of July with a compilation of training highlights across the formation. This video honors America’s 249th birthday and showcases the dedication, strength and versatility of cavalry troopers—from tank crews and engineers to infantry and support elements.