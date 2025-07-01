Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Honors Independence Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment celebrate the Fourth of July with a compilation of training highlights across the formation. This video honors America’s 249th birthday and showcases the dedication, strength and versatility of cavalry troopers—from tank crews and engineers to infantry and support elements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968801
    VIRIN: 250702-A-PH391-2384
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_111111509
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Honors Independence Day, by SSG Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    278th ACR
    Fourth of July
    U.S. Army
    Cavalry
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download