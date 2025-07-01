Lankford EPME: An International Perspective

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center offers Airman Leadership School and the Non-Commissioned Officer Academy at the Lankford EPME Center on campus. Among the traditional student population are sometimes international students, selected to participate in the State Partnership Program opportunity. Students from allied partnership nations' militaries come to the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center to learn new leadership techniques, share ideas, and bring back proven methods of leading people and managing resources.