REEL: Kearsarge Commences Steam Plant Testing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968787" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NORFOLK, Va. (July 1, 2025) Machinist's Mate Fireman Nicholas Schoenholz, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), lights #1 boiler in aft main machinery room, July 1, 2025. Kearsarge's Engineering department successfully lit #1 boiler to commence steam plant testing after a 2-year maintenance availability. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. Created for use on official Instagram account, to music by Beastie Boys' "Fight for your Right", or 134 bpm. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)