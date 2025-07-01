REEL: Kearsarge Commences Steam Plant Testing

NORFOLK, Va. (July 1, 2025) Machinist's Mate Fireman Nicholas Schoenholz, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), lights #1 boiler in aft main machinery room, July 1, 2025. Kearsarge's Engineering department successfully lit #1 boiler to commence steam plant testing after a 2-year maintenance availability. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. Created for use on official Instagram account, to music by Beastie Boys' "Fight for your Right", or 134 bpm. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)
