REEL: Kearsarge Commences Steam Plant Testing

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 1, 2025) Machinist's Mate Fireman Nicholas Schoenholz, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), lights #1 boiler in aft main machinery room, July 1, 2025. Kearsarge's Engineering department successfully lit #1 boiler to commence steam plant testing after a 2-year maintenance availability. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. Created for use on official Instagram account, to music by Beastie Boys' "Fight for your Right", or 134 bpm. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 10:06
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Main Machinery Room
    Boiler Light Off
    engineering

