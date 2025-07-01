Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brandon Road Interbasin Project Overview

    JOLIET, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Frances Candelaria 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    A comprehensive overview of the Brandon Road Interbasin Project that uses satellite imagery and digitally rendered structures to provide a detailed visualization of the multi-layered technologies being designed to prevent the upstream movement of invasive carp on the Illinois Waterway.

    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 10:16
    Rock Island District
    Illinois Waterway
    Invasive Carp
    BRIP
    USACE

