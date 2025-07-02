PNSY Shipyard Update Vertical 2025-07-02

KITTERY, Maine (July 02, 2025): Shipyard Update: Capt. Jesse Nice gives his first address to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard team since assuming command! Wishing everyone a safe and happy Independence Day!
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
07.02.2025
|07.02.2025 09:07
Series
|968777
|250702-N-BY633-1002
|DOD_111111173
|00:01:25
KITTERY, MAINE, US
|0
|0
