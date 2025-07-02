Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PNSY Shipyard Update 2025-07-02

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (July 02, 2025): Shipyard Update: Capt. Jesse Nice gives his first address to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard team since assuming command! Wishing everyone a safe and happy Independence Day!

    #Navy250 #IndependenceDay

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 08:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 968775
    VIRIN: 250702-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111111164
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, PNSY Shipyard Update 2025-07-02, by Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Independence Day
    Navy250

