    Voluntarily Self-Deport - CBP Home App

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection           

    The CBP Home Mobile App grants users access to a variety of services provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), including the Intent to Depart feature. This feature allows illegal aliens to voluntarily notify the U.S. Government of their intent to depart the United States instead of facing ICE enforcement actions, detention, and removal.

    The CBP Home Mobile App is offering a voluntary, incentivized process for illegal aliens currently in the United States to return to their home country or another country that will accept them on their own terms. Eligible illegal aliens receive cost-free travel, travel assistance, and a $1,000 exit bonus. They will also be deprioritized for detention and removal by ICE while preparing to leave.

    The Department of Homeland Security has announced a historic opportunity for illegal aliens to receive cost-free travel, forgiveness of any failure to depart fines, and a $1,000 exit bonus to facilitate travel back to their home country or another country where they have lawful status through the CBP Home Mobile App.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025
    US

