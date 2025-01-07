Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eucom Welcomes New Leader

    07.01.2025

    Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich assumes command of U.S. European Command from retiring Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli during a ceremony in Stuttgart, Germany, July 1, 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 07:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 968769
    Filename: DOD_111111104
    Length: 00:58:20
