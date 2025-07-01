U.S. Space Forces Japan Subject Matter Expert Exchange B-ROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Forces – Japan and Japan Air Self Defense Force’s 2nd Space Operations Squadron conduct a Subject Matter Expert Exchange at Hofu-Kita Air Base in Hofu, Japan. Both U.S. Space Forces Japan and JASDF 2nd SOPS are newly formed organizations with SFJ being stood up in December of 2025 and JASDF 2nd SOPS in March of 2023. This SME Exchange was conducted to better understand capabilities, assets, how both organizations operate and assess possible areas that the U.S. and Japan Space Operations can work together in a joint line of effort.