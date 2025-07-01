Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-ROLL: Defender Castle Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    06.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 902nd Engineer Construction Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, gather to commemorate the beginning of Defender Castle 25 at Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center (DCTC), Poland, July 1, 2025. Defender Castle 25 is multi-national construction mission intended to enhance training capabilities, set the theater, and increase readiness of U.S. and NATO forces. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 07:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968760
    VIRIN: 250701-A-CW191-1610
    Filename: DOD_111110811
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: Defender Castle Ceremony, by SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    902nd Engineer Construction Company
    Defender Castle 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download