    U.S. Space Forces Japan Subject Matter Expert Exchange PACUP

    JAPAN

    06.26.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Space Forces – Japan and Japan Air Self Defense Force’s 2nd Space Operations Squadron conducted a Subject Matter Expert Exchange at Hofu-Kita Air Base in Hofu, Japan. Both U.S. Space Forces Japan and JASDF 2nd SOPS are newly formed organizations with SFJ being stood up in December of 2025 and JASDF 2nd SOPS in March of 2023. This SME Exchange was conducted to better understand capabilities, assets, how both organizations operate and assess possible areas that the U.S. and Japan Space Operations can work together in a joint line of effort.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 03:32
    Location: JP

    This work, U.S. Space Forces Japan Subject Matter Expert Exchange PACUP, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

