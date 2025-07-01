Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We are your AFN Tokyo DJs

    JAPAN

    07.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    An AFN video highlighting some of our AFN Radio DJs on who they are and some important topics that listeners can hear from them. AFN Radio DJs broadcast out informing their listeners about important topics such as weather warning update, events happening around the region, being the platform for commanders overseas to send their messaging out to the military listeners, and more.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 02:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968758
    VIRIN: 250702-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111110781
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

