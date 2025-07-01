We are your AFN Tokyo DJs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An AFN video highlighting some of our AFN Radio DJs on who they are and some important topics that listeners can hear from them. AFN Radio DJs broadcast out informing their listeners about important topics such as weather warning update, events happening around the region, being the platform for commanders overseas to send their messaging out to the military listeners, and more.