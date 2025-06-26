Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: June 26, 2025

    JAPAN

    06.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On Pacific News: US Army Soldiers with the 65th Engineer Battalion and 390th Military Police Battalion participated in training with the Mongolian Armed Forces in Mongolia; Tennessee Air National Guard's 134th Mission Support Group arrived in Japan for annual field training in Okinawa; and in Malaysia, the US Indo-Command participated in the 11th iteration of Bersama Warrior.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 02:53
    VIRIN: 250626-N-XP917-7972
    Filename: DOD_111110779
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Malaysia
    Tennesse Air National Guard
    Mongolia Armed Forces
    USINDOPACOM
    Okinawa
    US Army

