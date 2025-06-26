Pacific News: June 26, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Pacific News: US Army Soldiers with the 65th Engineer Battalion and 390th Military Police Battalion participated in training with the Mongolian Armed Forces in Mongolia; Tennessee Air National Guard's 134th Mission Support Group arrived in Japan for annual field training in Okinawa; and in Malaysia, the US Indo-Command participated in the 11th iteration of Bersama Warrior.