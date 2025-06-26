On Pacific News: US Army Soldiers with the 65th Engineer Battalion and 390th Military Police Battalion participated in training with the Mongolian Armed Forces in Mongolia; Tennessee Air National Guard's 134th Mission Support Group arrived in Japan for annual field training in Okinawa; and in Malaysia, the US Indo-Command participated in the 11th iteration of Bersama Warrior.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 02:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968756
|VIRIN:
|250626-N-XP917-7972
|Filename:
|DOD_111110779
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: June 26, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.