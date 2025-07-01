Gion Jr Highschool COMREL

The Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Ministry Services and volunteers participated in a cultural exchange at Gion Jr. High School in Sasebo, Japan, June 30, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
