    Gion Jr Highschool COMREL

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Ministry Services and volunteers participated in a cultural exchange at Gion Jr. High School in Sasebo, Japan, June 30, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 02:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968753
    VIRIN: 250630-N-KW172-1001
    Filename: DOD_111110703
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    COMREL
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Gion Jr Highschool

