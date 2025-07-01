The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond, while welcoming new Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador G. Garcia during a change of responsibility ceremony, here, Jan. 8.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 00:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968752
|VIRIN:
|250108-A-A1109-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111110699
|Length:
|00:29:13
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Humphreys bids farewell to CSM Drummond, welcomes CSM Garcia, by Patrick Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.