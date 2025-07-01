Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Humphreys bids farewell to CSM Drummond, welcomes CSM Garcia

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2025

    Video by Patrick Bray 

    USAG Humphreys

    The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond, while welcoming new Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador G. Garcia during a change of responsibility ceremony, here, Jan. 8.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 00:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968752
    VIRIN: 250108-A-A1109-2001
    Filename: DOD_111110699
    Length: 00:29:13
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    USAG Humphreys
    Change of Responsibility
    IMCOM - Pacific
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    U.S. Army
    South Korea

