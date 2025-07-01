Panamanian and U.S. medical professionals
participate in a collaborative medical
exchange during Continuing Promise 2025 in
Panama City, Panama, June 27, 2025. The
engagement fosters mutual learning and
shared expertise, strengthening international
medical partnerships. Continuing Promise
2025, co-hosted with the Government of
Panama, reflects a longstanding commitment
to regional cooperation among partner
nations, non-governmental organizations, and
international agencies.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 20:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968749
|VIRIN:
|250627-F-JC347-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_111110489
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy and Panamá SENAN medical exchange, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS
