    U.S. Navy and Panamá SENAN medical exchange

    PANAMA

    06.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Panamanian and U.S. medical professionals
    participate in a collaborative medical
    exchange during Continuing Promise 2025 in
    Panama City, Panama, June 27, 2025. The
    engagement fosters mutual learning and
    shared expertise, strengthening international
    medical partnerships. Continuing Promise
    2025, co-hosted with the Government of
    Panama, reflects a longstanding commitment
    to regional cooperation among partner
    nations, non-governmental organizations, and
    international agencies.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968749
    VIRIN: 250627-F-JC347-2005
    Filename: DOD_111110489
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy and Panamá SENAN medical exchange, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TCCC
    SOUTHCOM
    SENAN
    Training
    Medical
    Panama

