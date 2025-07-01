U.S. Navy biomedical technicians collaborate with Panamanian hospital staff to restore dental equipment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy biomedical technicians provide

technical assistance in repairing

biomedical equipment for a dental chair at

a Panamanian hospital during Continuing

Promise 2025 at Health Center Veracruz,

Panamá, June 28, 2025. The

collaborative effort enabled local

healthcare providers to enhance patient

care capacity, supporting the mission’s

broader goal to foster goodwill,

strengthen existing partnerships with

partner nations, and build new

relationships with host nations,

non-governmental organizations, and

international partners.