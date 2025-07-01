Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy biomedical technicians collaborate with Panamanian hospital staff to restore dental equipment

    PANAMA

    06.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Navy biomedical technicians provide
    technical assistance in repairing
    biomedical equipment for a dental chair at
    a Panamanian hospital during Continuing
    Promise 2025 at Health Center Veracruz,
    Panamá, June 28, 2025. The
    collaborative effort enabled local
    healthcare providers to enhance patient
    care capacity, supporting the mission’s
    broader goal to foster goodwill,
    strengthen existing partnerships with
    partner nations, and build new
    relationships with host nations,
    non-governmental organizations, and
    international partners.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 19:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968747
    VIRIN: 250628-F-JC347-2001
    Filename: DOD_111110478
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy biomedical technicians collaborate with Panamanian hospital staff to restore dental equipment, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usns comfort
    Biomedical
    continuing partnership
    cp25
    panama

