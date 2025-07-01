U.S. Navy biomedical technicians provide
technical assistance in repairing
biomedical equipment for a dental chair at
a Panamanian hospital during Continuing
Promise 2025 at Health Center Veracruz,
Panamá, June 28, 2025. The
collaborative effort enabled local
healthcare providers to enhance patient
care capacity, supporting the mission’s
broader goal to foster goodwill,
strengthen existing partnerships with
partner nations, and build new
relationships with host nations,
non-governmental organizations, and
international partners.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 19:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968747
|VIRIN:
|250628-F-JC347-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111110478
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy biomedical technicians collaborate with Panamanian hospital staff to restore dental equipment, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.