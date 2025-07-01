Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren visits Panama school with the Seabees

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    06.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren,
    deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces
    Southern Command, visits La Escuela
    Estados Unidos de América to view the
    completed renovation of a kitchen and gas
    line carried out by U.S. Navy and Air Force
    personnel in collaboration with Panama’s
    emergency services during ongoing
    humanitarian and disaster relief exercises in
    Panama City, Panamá, on June 30, 2025.
    This was part of Continuing Promise 2025,
    which is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th
    Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern
    Command-led mission since 2007, which

    aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing
    partnerships with partner nations, and form
    new partnerships between host nations,
    non-government organizations, and
    international organizations. (U.S. Air Force
    photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968746
    VIRIN: 250630-F-JC347-2005
    Filename: DOD_111110425
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren visits Panama school with the Seabees, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    SOUTHCOM
    Continuing Promise
    CP25
    Seabees
    Rear Admiral Richard S. Lofgren

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download