U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren visits Panama school with the Seabees

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren,
deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces
Southern Command, visits La Escuela
Estados Unidos de América to view the
completed renovation of a kitchen and gas
line carried out by U.S. Navy and Air Force
personnel in collaboration with Panama’s
emergency services during ongoing
humanitarian and disaster relief exercises in
Panama City, Panamá, on June 30, 2025.
This was part of Continuing Promise 2025,
which is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th
Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern
Command-led mission since 2007, which
aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing
partnerships with partner nations, and form
new partnerships between host nations,
non-government organizations, and
international organizations. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 19:28
