U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren visits Panama school with the Seabees

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren,

deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces

Southern Command, visits La Escuela

Estados Unidos de América to view the

completed renovation of a kitchen and gas

line carried out by U.S. Navy and Air Force

personnel in collaboration with Panama’s

emergency services during ongoing

humanitarian and disaster relief exercises in

Panama City, Panamá, on June 30, 2025.

This was part of Continuing Promise 2025,

which is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th

Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern

Command-led mission since 2007, which



aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing

partnerships with partner nations, and form

new partnerships between host nations,

non-government organizations, and

international organizations. (U.S. Air Force

photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)