Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, National Park Service teams up to rescue mariner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard Station Fort Macon boat crew rescued a mariner after his vessel ran aground near Shackleford Banks, North Carolina, June 30, 2025. Station Fort Macon launched their 29-foot Response Boat-small boatcrew and were met by a National Parks Service vessel who assisted with a shoreside rescue of the mariner. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy footage)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 18:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968744
    VIRIN: 250630-G-G0105-1002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_111110358
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download