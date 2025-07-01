Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 Submarine Operations and Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250626-N-SS900-1001 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA (June 26, 2025) A video made to show the unique operations supported by Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11 and its units. Based at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, California, the squadron staff provides training, material, and personnel readiness support for all units. CSS-11 units maintain an high tempo operational schedule, including training and exercises with other ships in the Southern California operating area, independent readiness operations, and deployments to the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Gulf. CSS-11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)