Atlantic Alliance 2025: Amphibious Landing Aerial View

Aerial view of the amphibious landing during Exercise Atlantic Alliance using a SkyRaider R80D small Unmaned Aerial System at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, June 30, 2025. Atlantic Alliance is an exercise conducted along the eastern seaboard of the United States by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and U.S. Marine Forces Command in conjunction with U.S. Second Fleet and II Marine Expeditionary Force to develop integrated littoral warfare capabilities and proficiency with assigned supporting U.S. and Allied Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps drone video by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Izzel Sanchez)
|06.30.2025
|07.01.2025 16:28
|B-Roll
|968730
|250630-M-WM446-1001
|DOD_111110008
|00:10:12
|VIRGINIA, US
|3
|3
