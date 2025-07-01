Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Atlantic Alliance 2025: Amphibious Landing Aerial View

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Izzel Sanchez 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Aerial view of the amphibious landing during Exercise Atlantic Alliance using a SkyRaider R80D small Unmaned Aerial System at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, June 30, 2025. Atlantic Alliance is an exercise conducted along the eastern seaboard of the United States by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and U.S. Marine Forces Command in conjunction with U.S. Second Fleet and II Marine Expeditionary Force to develop integrated littoral warfare capabilities and proficiency with assigned supporting U.S. and Allied Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps drone video by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Izzel Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968730
    VIRIN: 250630-M-WM446-1001
    Filename: DOD_111110008
    Length: 00:10:12
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Alliance 2025: Amphibious Landing Aerial View, by CWO4 Izzel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    landing craft utility
    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story
    II MEF
    amphibious landing
    MARFORCOMM
    Netherland Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download