U.S. Army Sgt. Darius Turner, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 902nd Engineer Construction Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, discusses ongoing construction projects with Germany’s Spezialpionierregiment 164 at the Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, July 1, 2025. The joint effort enhances interoperability and strengthens multinational partnerships.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 16:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968728
|VIRIN:
|250701-A-PT551-1996
|Filename:
|DOD_111109946
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction in Poland, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.