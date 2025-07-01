Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Constructing in Poland

    POLAND

    07.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Darius Turner, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 902nd Engineer Construction Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, discusses ongoing construction projects with Germany’s Spezialpionierregiment 164 at the Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, July 1, 2025. The joint effort enhances interoperability and strengthens multinational partnerships.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 16:11
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    SwordOfFreedom
    Construction
    Engineer

