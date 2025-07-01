U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Gallion, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, speaks during an interview about Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, July 1, 2025. AE 25 builds combat-credible forces ready to fight and win against advanced threats, ensuring air superiority remains decisively in U.S., Allied and partner hands. Through realistic multinational training, the 31st Fighter Wing enhances survivability, increases combat effectiveness and demonstrates that the U.S. and its Allies and partners are prepared to defend the homeland, deter aggression, and, if necessary, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 15:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|968726
|VIRIN:
|250701-F-ZJ681-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111109890
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|KONYA, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 interview, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.