Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KONYA, TURKEY

    07.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Gallion, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, speaks during an interview about Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, July 1, 2025. AE 25 builds combat-credible forces ready to fight and win against advanced threats, ensuring air superiority remains decisively in U.S., Allied and partner hands. Through realistic multinational training, the 31st Fighter Wing enhances survivability, increases combat effectiveness and demonstrates that the U.S. and its Allies and partners are prepared to defend the homeland, deter aggression, and, if necessary, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 15:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 968726
    VIRIN: 250701-F-ZJ681-1002
    Filename: DOD_111109890
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: KONYA, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 interview, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO AWACS
    Turkish Air Force
    510th FS
    510th FGS
    Anatolian Eagle 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download