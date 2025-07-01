Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing outgoing commander, relinquished command of the 319th RW to Major General Thomas Hensley, 16th Air Force commander, during the 319th Reconnaissance Wing Change of Command at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, 2025. Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing incoming commander, assumed command of the 39th RW from Hensley and thanked the Grand Forks community for the warm welcome.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 15:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968725
|VIRIN:
|250701-F-YU621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111109844
|Length:
|00:07:34
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th Reconnaissance Wing Change of Command 2025, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.