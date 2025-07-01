Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Reconnaissance Wing Change of Command 2025

    GRAND FORKS AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing outgoing commander, relinquished command of the 319th RW to Major General Thomas Hensley, 16th Air Force commander, during the 319th Reconnaissance Wing Change of Command at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, 2025. Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing incoming commander, assumed command of the 39th RW from Hensley and thanked the Grand Forks community for the warm welcome.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968725
    VIRIN: 250701-F-YU621-1001
    Filename: DOD_111109844
    Length: 00:07:34
    Location: GRAND FORKS AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Reconnaissance Wing Change of Command 2025, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    16th Air Force commander
    North Dakota
    Change of Command Ceremony

