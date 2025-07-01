319th Reconnaissance Wing Change of Command 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing outgoing commander, relinquished command of the 319th RW to Major General Thomas Hensley, 16th Air Force commander, during the 319th Reconnaissance Wing Change of Command at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, 2025. Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing incoming commander, assumed command of the 39th RW from Hensley and thanked the Grand Forks community for the warm welcome.