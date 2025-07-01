Preparation is Key | 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968723" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cadet Maddux Buenaventura, University of Alabama, shares with his fellow Cadets the importance of preparation and community during warrior skills training on Fort Knox, Ky., June 26, 2025. Warrior skills teaches Cadets the proper use of three handheld weapons and tactical usage of claymores, after this, Cadets are tested individually.