Preparation is Key | 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp

Cadet Maddux Buenaventura, University of Alabama, shares with his fellow Cadets the importance of preparation and community during warrior skills training on Fort Knox, Ky., June 26, 2025. Warrior skills teaches Cadets the proper use of three handheld weapons and tactical usage of claymores, after this, Cadets are tested individually.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 16:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968723
|VIRIN:
|250626-O-MN346-4608
|Filename:
|DOD_111109809
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
