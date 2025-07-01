Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preparation is Key | 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Maddux Buenaventura, University of Alabama, shares with his fellow Cadets the importance of preparation and community during warrior skills training on Fort Knox, Ky., June 26, 2025. Warrior skills teaches Cadets the proper use of three handheld weapons and tactical usage of claymores, after this, Cadets are tested individually.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 16:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968723
    VIRIN: 250626-O-MN346-4608
    Filename: DOD_111109809
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparation is Key | 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CST 2025; Army ROTC; Cadets; Be All You Can Be; 3rd Regiment; Advanced Camp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download