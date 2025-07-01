Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Huntley shouts out Quantico Independence Day Celebration

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Michael Huntley, an American blues rock singer-songwriter and winner of The Voice season 24, promotes his upcoming performance for the Marine Corps Base Quantico Independence Day Celebration at Lejeune Field on MCB Quantico, Virginia, July 1, 2025. The event will have live entertainment, amusements, inflatable obstacle courses, rock wall, yard games, food trucks and conclude with a fireworks display. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 18:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968719
    VIRIN: 250701-M-IY782-1001
    Filename: DOD_111109752
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Huntley shouts out Quantico Independence Day Celebration, by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

