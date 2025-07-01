Huntley shouts out Quantico Independence Day Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Michael Huntley, an American blues rock singer-songwriter and winner of The Voice season 24, promotes his upcoming performance for the Marine Corps Base Quantico Independence Day Celebration at Lejeune Field on MCB Quantico, Virginia, July 1, 2025. The event will have live entertainment, amusements, inflatable obstacle courses, rock wall, yard games, food trucks and conclude with a fireworks display. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)