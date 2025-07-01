Michael Huntley, an American blues rock singer-songwriter and winner of The Voice season 24, promotes his upcoming performance for the Marine Corps Base Quantico Independence Day Celebration at Lejeune Field on MCB Quantico, Virginia, July 1, 2025. The event will have live entertainment, amusements, inflatable obstacle courses, rock wall, yard games, food trucks and conclude with a fireworks display. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 18:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968719
|VIRIN:
|250701-M-IY782-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111109752
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Huntley shouts out Quantico Independence Day Celebration, by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.