    JBER Flight-line Extension

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The Kiewit Construction Team continues to work on the expansion of the flight-line on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 30. This project began in the fall of 2022 and the team continues to make great efforts to complete it. One of two on Elmendorf Field, Runway 16/34 will be extended 2,900 feet to make the length of the runway 10,000 feet and the southern threshold of the runway will shift 400 feet to the north to meet airfield design requirements. The project will also extend the two parallel taxiways; add an arm/disarm pad; upgrade the airfield lighting and the instrument landing system; re-route Airlifter Drive around the north end of the extension; relocate airfield perimeter fencing and reconfigure utility services in the area. Upon completion of the runway extension, JBER will be capable of accommodating any airframe in the U.S. Air Force, regardless of the weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968712
    VIRIN: 250601-F-LX394-1001
    Filename: DOD_111109718
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US

    flightline
    JBER
    Alaska

