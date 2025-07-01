Naval Chaplaincy School discusses the Research Community of Interest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968705" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NEWPORT, R.I. — The Naval Chaplaincy School’s (NCS) commanding officer, Chaplain Capt. Charles Varsogea discusses the research community of interest and thanks Research Community of Interest Director, Capt. Doug Grace, for his work with the school and its communities of interest during a recording on June 11, 2025 at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NCS trains Navy chaplains and Religious Program Specialists to fulfill a critical role in helping the Navy achieve and maintain a ready force. Their enduring mission is to train, develop a foundation for, and inspire RMTs to pursue excellence as they strengthen the soul of the warfighter, the family, and the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Brett Dodge)