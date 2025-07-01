Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Chaplaincy School discusses the Pastoral Counseling Community of Interest

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by William Dodge 

    Center for Service Support

    NEWPORT, R.I. — The Naval Chaplaincy School’s (NCS) commanding officer, Chaplain Capt. Charles Varsogea discusses pastoral counseling and thanks the Pastoral Counseling Community of Interest Director, Cmdr. Stephen Brown, for his work with the school and its communities of interest during a recording on June 11, 2025 at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NCS trains Navy chaplains and Religious Program Specialists to fulfill a critical role in helping the Navy achieve and maintain a ready force. Their enduring mission is to train, develop a foundation for, and inspire RMTs to pursue excellence as they strengthen the soul of the warfighter, the family, and the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Brett Dodge)

