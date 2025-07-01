Naval Chaplaincy School thanks Chaplain Capt. Robert Christian

NEWPORT, R.I. — The Naval Chaplaincy School’s (NCS) commanding officer, Chaplain Capt. Charles Varsogea thanks Chaplain Capt. Robert (Bob) Christian, assigned to Naval Information Forces, for his work with the school and its communities of interest during a recording on June 12, 2025 at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NCS trains Navy chaplains and Religious Program Specialists to fulfill a critical role in helping the Navy achieve and maintain a ready force. Their enduring mission is to train, develop a foundation for, and inspire RMTs to pursue excellence as they strengthen the soul of the warfighter, the family, and the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Brett Dodge)
