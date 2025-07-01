Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teaching the Standard | 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    1st Cavalry Division Troopers coach our nation's next US Army officers during Cadet Summer Training 2025. Troopers of 3d Cavalry Regiment and regimental Cadre impart years of experience and knowledge on Cadets to ensure this training sets the standard for their Army career.

    Produced by Mia Scharpf, University of Missouri, Columbia , CST Public Affairs Office

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 13:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968693
    VIRIN: 250627-O-MN346-4970
    Filename: DOD_111109346
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teaching the Standard | 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2025, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cadet
    First Team
    brave rifles
    1st Cavalry Division
    trooper
    CST

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download