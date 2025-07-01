1st Cavalry Division Troopers coach our nation's next US Army officers during Cadet Summer Training 2025. Troopers of 3d Cavalry Regiment and regimental Cadre impart years of experience and knowledge on Cadets to ensure this training sets the standard for their Army career.
Produced by Mia Scharpf, University of Missouri, Columbia , CST Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 13:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968693
|VIRIN:
|250627-O-MN346-4970
|Filename:
|DOD_111109346
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Teaching the Standard | 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2025, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.