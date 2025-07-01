Teaching the Standard | 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968693" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Cavalry Division Troopers coach our nation's next US Army officers during Cadet Summer Training 2025. Troopers of 3d Cavalry Regiment and regimental Cadre impart years of experience and knowledge on Cadets to ensure this training sets the standard for their Army career.



Produced by Mia Scharpf, University of Missouri, Columbia , CST Public Affairs Office