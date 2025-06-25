U.S. honor guardsmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing perform the passing of a flag to the next of kin Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 5, 2025. Honor Guard Airmen continuously train to deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation and represent all Airmen and Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 12:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968692
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-XM616-9589
|Filename:
|DOD_111109312
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the fallen, by SSgt Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.