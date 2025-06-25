Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the fallen

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. honor guardsmen assigned to the 628th Air Base Wing perform the passing of a flag to the next of kin Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 5, 2025. Honor Guard Airmen continuously train to deliver premier ceremonial honors, inspire the nation and represent all Airmen and Guardians to the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 12:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968692
    VIRIN: 250604-F-XM616-9589
    Filename: DOD_111109312
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the fallen, by SSgt Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    honor guard

