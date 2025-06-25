Leaning Down, the Daily Mindset of U.S Air Force Defenders

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Callie Aberin and Staff Sgt. Mariah Holzworth, assigned to the 628th Security Forces Squadron, security forces personnel, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, give an interview on the subject of daily operations at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 5, 2025. The 628th Security Forces Squadron’s mission is to provide force protection and law enforcement services to over 60 Department of Defense and Federal agencies and over 86,500 Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, civilians, dependents and retirees on Joint Base Charleston-Air Base and Joint Base Charleston-Weapons Station. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford)