    Leaning Down, the Daily Mindset of U.S Air Force Defenders

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Callie Aberin and Staff Sgt. Mariah Holzworth, assigned to the 628th Security Forces Squadron, security forces personnel, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, give an interview on the subject of daily operations at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 5, 2025. The 628th Security Forces Squadron’s mission is to provide force protection and law enforcement services to over 60 Department of Defense and Federal agencies and over 86,500 Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, civilians, dependents and retirees on Joint Base Charleston-Air Base and Joint Base Charleston-Weapons Station. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford)

    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaning Down, the Daily Mindset of U.S Air Force Defenders, by A1C Thomas Hansford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

