Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Morning prep at Gaylor DFAC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Video of morning preparations performed at Gaylor Dining Facility, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 12:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968685
    VIRIN: 250604-F-EM228-9001
    Filename: DOD_111109259
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning prep at Gaylor DFAC, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Joint Base Charelston
    Dining facility (DFAC)
    628th Force Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download