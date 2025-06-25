Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSG-8 Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Suarez and Seaman Natalia Thoen

    USS Harry S Truman

    250627-N-TN409-1001 Norfolk, Va. (June 27, 2025) Rear Adm. Forrest Young assumes command of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Eight from Read Adm. Sean Bailey onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 27, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natalia Thoen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968675
    VIRIN: 250627-N-TN409-1001
    Filename: DOD_111108952
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG-8 Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Christopher Suarez and SN Natalia Thoen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Forged By the Sea
    Aircraft carrier (CVN)
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download