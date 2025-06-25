250627-N-TN409-1001 Norfolk, Va. (June 27, 2025) Rear Adm. Forrest Young assumes command of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Eight from Read Adm. Sean Bailey onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 27, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natalia Thoen)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968675
|VIRIN:
|250627-N-TN409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111108952
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CSG-8 Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Christopher Suarez and SN Natalia Thoen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.