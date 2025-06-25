Talent Management and Career Mapping tool

Watch this overview video as #MICC's own Dustin Pitsch, explains how the TMCM tool can help our workforce assess their competencies and aspirations, set career goals and chart a path to reach them.
Come see how you can empower your professional growth through the Talent Management and Career Mapping (TMCM) tool.
The Talent Management and Career Mapping (TMCM) tool will help you discover your strengths and opportunities, curate tailored development plans, and empower your professional growth.
Watch the full session on Teams
Visit the TMCM Teams channel for guides, resources and more support.
Click here to find out more: http://spr.ly/60574jPMF
#BeAllYouCanBe
