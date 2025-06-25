Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Detroit Tigers Pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long military family ties, appreciation

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Detroit Tigers Pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long, and his team visited the Pentagon, Washington D.C., June 30, 2025. During the visit Gipson-Long provided a brief history of his military appreciation and family ties. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 09:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 968658
    VIRIN: 250630-F-VS137-3956
    Filename: DOD_111108671
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detroit Tigers Pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long military family ties, appreciation, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Detroit Tigers
    Major League Baseball
    Major League Baseball pitcher
    Washington dc
    interview
    Pentagon

