Detroit Tigers Pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long, and his team visited the Pentagon, Washington D.C., June 30, 2025. During the visit Gipson-Long provided a brief history of his military appreciation and family ties. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 09:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|968658
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-VS137-3956
|Filename:
|DOD_111108671
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Detroit Tigers Pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long military family ties, appreciation, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
