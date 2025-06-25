Sky Soldiers Reflect on Service, Share Messages of Gratitude to 173rd Airborne Veterans

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade share candid testimonies about what it means to serve in the brigade today and reflect on the legacy left by generations of Sky Soldier veterans. From first jumps to combat readiness, today’s Sky Soldiers honor the past by living the standard every day. Their message to veterans: Thank you for the foundation—you inspired us to carry the torch forward.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying forces across the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
