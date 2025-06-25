Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky Soldiers Reflect on Service, Share Messages of Gratitude to 173rd Airborne Veterans

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.30.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade share candid testimonies about what it means to serve in the brigade today and reflect on the legacy left by generations of Sky Soldier veterans. From first jumps to combat readiness, today’s Sky Soldiers honor the past by living the standard every day. Their message to veterans: Thank you for the foundation—you inspired us to carry the torch forward.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying forces across the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 05:15
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    StrongerTogether
    Veterans

