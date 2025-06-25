REEL: 173rd Airborne Remembers 1st Lt. Jonathan Brostrom’s Heroism at the Battle of Wanat

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



He led from the front — and never came back.



On July 13, 2008, 1st Lt. Jonathan Brostrom, a platoon leader in Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, was killed in action during the Battle of Wanat in Afghanistan.



Outnumbered and under fire, Brostrom moved without hesitation to reinforce his fellow paratroopers, directing their defense and returning fire. He gave his life trying to protect his Soldiers.



We honor his courage, his leadership and his sacrifice.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying forces across the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



Music by “Lune” by Tony Anderson via Musicbed



(U.S. Army video edit by Capt. Jennifer French)