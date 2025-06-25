Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SETAF-AF soldiers stand for National Anthem in FOX Sports MLB All-Star Game broadcast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.07.2025

    Video by Brian Andries 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa soldiers stand at attention and salute for the National Anthem during a pre-recorded segment for FOX Sports' broadcast of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, airing July 15 at 5:00 p.m. EST (11:00 p.m. CET). SETAF-AF prepares Army forces, executes crisis response, enables strategic competition, and strengthens partners to achieve U.S. Army Europe and Africa, as well as U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives. (U.S. Army video by Brian Andries)

    0:00 - 0:40: Soldiers stand at attention
    0:41 - 1:23: Soldiers salute

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 06:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968638
    VIRIN: 250701-O-JU826-7654
    Filename: DOD_111108379
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF soldiers stand for National Anthem in FOX Sports MLB All-Star Game broadcast, by Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download