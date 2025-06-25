SETAF-AF soldiers stand for National Anthem in FOX Sports MLB All-Star Game broadcast

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa soldiers stand at attention and salute for the National Anthem during a pre-recorded segment for FOX Sports' broadcast of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, airing July 15 at 5:00 p.m. EST (11:00 p.m. CET). SETAF-AF prepares Army forces, executes crisis response, enables strategic competition, and strengthens partners to achieve U.S. Army Europe and Africa, as well as U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives. (U.S. Army video by Brian Andries)
0:00 - 0:40: Soldiers stand at attention
0:41 - 1:23: Soldiers salute
|01.07.2025
|07.01.2025 06:35
|Package
|968638
|250701-O-JU826-7654
|DOD_111108379
|00:01:24
|VICENZA, IT
|0
|0
