    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Fire Department Conducts Smoke Chamber Training for Area 1 Firefighters

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2025

    Video by Spc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Area 1 Crew Chief Kyong Chol Chong, a firefighter working for Fire & Emergency Services, leads a smoke chamber training for Area 1 rookie firefighters at Camp Casey, South Korea on June 27, 2025. Crew Chief Chong, named employee of the quarter, directed the training designed to safely locate and rescue casualties from dark, smoke-filled environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 02:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968636
    VIRIN: 250627-A-BW769-4032
    Filename: DOD_111108245
    Length: 00:06:44
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    TAGS

    Camp Casey
    Fire Department
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-P
    Firefighter
    Smoke Chamber Training

