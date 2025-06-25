Area 1 Crew Chief Kyong Chol Chong, a firefighter working for Fire & Emergency Services, leads a smoke chamber training for Area 1 rookie firefighters at Camp Casey, South Korea on June 27, 2025. Crew Chief Chong, named employee of the quarter, directed the training designed to safely locate and rescue casualties from dark, smoke-filled environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 02:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968636
|VIRIN:
|250627-A-BW769-4032
|Filename:
|DOD_111108245
|Length:
|00:06:44
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Fire Department Conducts Smoke Chamber Training for Area 1 Firefighters, by SPC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.