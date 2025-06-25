Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Car-loving Soldier in Japan reenlists at famed racetrack near Mount Fuji

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, JAPAN

    06.30.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Sergeant Isaac Jimenez, a self-professed car lover assigned to the 78th Signal Battalion, recently took his oath of reenlistment on the blacktop at Fuji Speedway, a well-known motorsport racetrack near Mount Fuji.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 02:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968635
    VIRIN: 250701-A-MS361-3857
    Filename: DOD_111108241
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: ZAMA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Car-loving Soldier in Japan reenlists at famed racetrack near Mount Fuji, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download